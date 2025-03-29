Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended warm wishes to the citizens of the state on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri and Nav Samvatsar.

He described Chaitra Navratri as a festival of worship of Shakti.

This festival of Navratri shows the importance and strength of women in society. Kanya Pujan performed on this occasion is a symbol of the importance of women's power.

The Chief Minister said that Chaitra Navratri has been given special importance in Vedas and Puranas. It is considered to be the basis of self-purification and good nature. Worshiping Maa Durga in Chaitra Navratri eliminates negative energy and transmits positive energy.

In view of the religious importance of Chaitra Navratri in the state, there has been a tradition of organizing religious and cultural programs in all the major Devi temples and Shaktipeeths, the Chief Minister said, according to a release.

Dhami said that in the Indian Sanatan tradition, there is a provision of taking a resolution at the beginning of any auspicious work. "We have to take a pledge that this festival of Shakti's rituals should inspire us towards constructive and creative work. This festival also inspires us to serve the country and society with new enthusiasm."

The Chief Minister has also wished that this Navsamvatsar should bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's life. (ANI)

