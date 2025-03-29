Ahmedabad, March 29: Surat’s diamond workers have announced plans for an indefinite strike starting March 30 if their demands are not met. The strike, which could involve 1.5 to 2 lakh workers, is a response to months of rising tensions in the industry, which polishes 80% of the world’s diamonds but is currently grappling with its worst crisis since 2008.

Surat, a global hub for diamond processing, employs around eight lakh workers. However, the industry is facing significant challenges. Polished diamond prices have dropped 15-20% in the past year due to weakening demand in key markets like the US and China. The Russia-Ukraine war has further exacerbated the crisis, as 33% of Surat’s diamonds come from Russia, either directly or through other sanctioned countries. US sanctions prevent the import of polished diamonds made from Russian rough stones, intensifying the sector's troubles. Gujarat Shocker: 3 of a Family Found Dead in Valsad’s Umargram; Suicide Due to Debt Burden Suspected.

What Surat Diamond Workers Are Demanding?

Bhavesh Tank, vice-president of the Diamond Workers Union Gujarat (DWUG), confirmed the strike, saying that workers would take out a rally in Surat’s Katargam area on Sunday, Hindustan Times reported. The union is calling for significant wage increases tied to inflation, higher diamond prices, and the creation of a welfare board to support artisans. They have also demanded financial assistance for education, housing, and support for unemployed workers or families affected by worker suicides, which the union claims have increased due to financial distress.

The workers' union had earlier submitted a detailed appeal to the state government urging immediate action. After initial talks, the government formed a high-level committee, but workers are awaiting an action plan that was promised within 15 days. Who Is Savji Dholakia? All About Surat-Based Diamond Merchant Whose Son Dravya Dholakia's Wedding Ceremony Was Attended by PM Narendra Modi.

India's diamond exports have declined, with polished diamond exports falling 12% between April 2023 and February 2024 compared to the previous year. Early data for 2025 shows no signs of recovery, with shipments in January down 15% year-over-year.

