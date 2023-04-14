Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday garlanded his statue at Dr BR Ambedkar Park in Garhi Cantt, Dehradun.

Former President Ramnath Kovind was also present in this program.

Dr Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader, who headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. He fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and worked for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes. He also served as the first Law Minister of India.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at the Parliament House lawn in Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution on the occasion by offering a garland. Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi. (ANI)

