New Delhi, April 14: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead in his office in Dwarka by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Friday evening, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Surender Kumar alias Surender Matiala, 60, the BJP Kisan Morcha President of Najafgarh area. According to police, the incident was reported from the area under Bindapur police station. West Bengal: Trinamool Congress Leader Dulal Sheikh Shot Dead in Burdwan.

"Surender Kumar was sitting in his office at the time of the incident. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. At this stage, the motive is not clear. We are investigating from all angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka), M. Harsha Vardhan said. Major Singh Dhaliwal, Congress Leader, Shot Dead by Woman in Punjab's Tarn Taran (Watch Video).

"Police teams are scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits," he said, adding that further investigation is going on.

