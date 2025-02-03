New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday led a vibrant roadshow in West Patel Nagar, Delhi, in support of BJP candidate Raaj Kumar Anand for the Patel Nagar Assembly constituency.

The roadshow attracted a large crowd, with Dhami expressing confidence in BJP's prospects for the upcoming elections.

Taking to social media website X, Dhami stated, "The huge crowd that gathered in the roadshow organised in support of BJP candidate from Karol Bagh constituency in Delhi, Mr. @dushyanttgautam ji, is an indication of the formation of a double engine government in Delhi. The people of Delhi, fed up with the Aam Aadmi Party which is steeped in corruption, now want change."

Also speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "People have seen that 'AAP-Da' did corruption, scams and did not fulfill promises... No welfare scheme will be stopped. SIT will be formed to investigate their scams. Yamuna will be cleaned..."

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday, held a press conference, citing a JNU report on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

During the press conference, he alleged that their increasing presence in Delhi has altered the city's demography and impacted employment opportunities for Indian workers.

"This report states that there has been a notable increase in the Muslim population because of illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar. There is a change in the demography of the city, it is said in the report...Every aspect including soci-political impact has been mentioned in this report...The report says that political patronage plays a crucial role in allowing a steady influx of undocumented Rohingyas and Bangladeshis...AAP has a crucial role in this. The report also talks about how these political parties are facilitating fake voter registration for the migrants," he said.

Referring to the report, Patra said, "Religious preachers, brokers, and middlemen are involved in helping these immigrants procure fake documents, including bank accounts, despite stringent KYC norms."

Accusing Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP of supporting Bangladeshi migrants, Patra said, "AAP is giving them direct patronage. They are not just altering the demographic structure but also weakening democracy by creating fake voters."

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8. AAP won 62 seats in the 2020 assembly elections while BJP secured the remaining eight seats. (ANI)

