Ujjain, February 3: A BJP MLA's brother shot his 30-year-old son dead with a licensed gun following a dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday morning, police said. The incident occurred in Makdon tehsil around 9.15 am, an official said. BJP MLA Satish Malviya's elder brother, Mangal Malviya, shot his son with a 12-bore licensed gun, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural, Nitesh Bhargava said. Bihar: Congress Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan’s Son Ayaan Khan Found Dead in Patna; Cause of Death Yet To Be Ascertained (Watch Video).

He said Mangal Malviya had a dispute with his son Arvind about taking money from the family's grocery store. Following a heated argument, he opened fire. Arvind died on the spot, and his body was sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the accused has been taken into custody for questioning. Satish Malviya is the BJP MLA from the Ghatiya seat in Ujjain district.