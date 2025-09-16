Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed concern over the extensive damage caused to shops and hotels due to heavy rainfall in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area and directed officials to speed up rescue and relief operations.

The torrential rains lashed Dehradun on Monday night, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, September 16, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In a social media platform X, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall also caused the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun's most revered shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, September 16, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Speaking to ANI, Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the river started flowing heavily since morning, and the entire temple premises were submerged.

"The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had not taken place in a very long time... Losses have been incurred at various places... People should avoid going near rivers at this time... The sanctum sanctorum of the temple is safe... No human loss has been reported as of now..." he said.

Local residents also narrated their experience of how the water surged inside the cave temple. One of the locals told ANI that the water level has started increasing, and it has risen to 10-12 feet.

"Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12ft... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up..." he further added.

While speaking to ANI, another local added that the temple has faced a lot of damage due to the strong flow of water.

A local says, "Due to the strong flow of water, a lot of logs came floating, due to which the temple has faced a lot of damage... In this situation, everyone should stay away from the river..." he told ANI.

Meanwhile, officials said that heavy rains have also impacted Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga river has been flowing above normal levels since morning, with water reaching the highway.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three people stranded in the river were rescued by the team, while several vehicles remain stuck in floodwaters. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and streams. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)