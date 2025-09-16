Mumbai, September 16: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is set to announce the Shillong Teer Results today, September 16, 2025, from the Polo Ground in Shillong. Enthusiasts across Meghalaya eagerly await the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. The games are played in two rounds, Round 1 and Round 2, with results updated online. Participants can access the Shillong Teer Result Chart for a complete overview of today’s numbers. Stay tuned to portals like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in for live updates.

Today’s Shillong Teer result for September 16, 2025, is crucial for players placing bets on numbers from 00 to 99. The first round of the games started at 10:30 AM, followed by the second round. The Shillong Teer Result Chart provides a clear display of winning numbers for both rounds, helping participants verify their bets instantly. Tuesday’s games attract a significant crowd, both onsite and online, as enthusiasts track results in real-time. For accurate updates and results, users can check the links mentioned above. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 15, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on September 16, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result on September 16, 2025, participants should first visit websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, or jowainightteer.in. Next, look for the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result for September 16, 2025" to access the Shillong Teer Result Chart. The results are announced in two rounds: Round 1 in the morning and Round 2 in the evening, with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. The chart displays the winning numbers for both rounds, helping participants verify their bets quickly. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for the complete winning numbers of the day. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Played in Meghalaya from Monday to Saturday, the Shillong Teer game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Participants place bets by selecting a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round. The winning numbers are determined by these last two digits, and payouts vary based on the correct predictions. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is fully legal and regulated in the state, making it a popular and trusted lottery option for residents.

