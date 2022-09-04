Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday offered prayers at Bagnath Temple, Bageshwar.

Dhami is participating in the inauguration of the roadways depot and the foundation stone laying ceremony of various development works in the Bageshwar district.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held Early Next Year.

Earlier on Saturday, Dhami expressed gratitude to Assembly Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri for constituting a committee to probe the alleged irregularities in the recruitment in Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and said that the wrong appointments should be cancelled.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "I'd like to thank Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker for constituting a committee to investigate the irregularities in the UKSSSC paper leak case. We assure the youth of justice. No one will be spared."

Also Read | KK Shailaja Denied Permission to Accept Ramon Magsaysay Award by CPI-M, Says Report.

"Those who have laboured hard won't be let down. As far as the Assembly is concerned, the Speaker has constituted the committee. We had urged her to constitute a committee and all the complaints of irregularities in the recruitment should be investigated, and cancel the irregular recruitments," further stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)