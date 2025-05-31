Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid homage to Ahilyabai Holkar on her 300th birth anniversary, at the Mukhya Sewak Sadan at the Chief Minister's residence on Saturday. On the occasion, CM Dhami said she achieved a unique place in Indian history with compassion, service and piety.

The Chief Minister said that Ahilyabai Holkar worked to revive the cultural soul of India by rebuilding religious places in India. "She has worked to weave the Sanatan culture of the whole of India into one thread. She presented such a unique example of women's empowerment in that period, which was difficult to even imagine at that time".

Also Read | Chennai: Assistant Director Rajakumaran Kidnapped and Assaulted Over Personal Relationship, 5 Arrested.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "India has entered the Amritkal period of renaissance of its cultural consciousness. Our glorious history, the contribution of great national heroes, and cultural heritage, which were neglected for years, are not only being restored today but are also being made the basis of national consciousness".

The Chief Minister said, "Today, the flag of our Sanatan culture is flying proudly all over the world. India is rapidly moving towards becoming a world leader again. The construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the master plan of Badrinath and the reconstruction of Kedarnath Dham are being done rapidly".

Also Read | Acharya Pramod Krishnam Says 'If Rahul Gandhi Contests Elections From Pakistan, He Will Win With Thumping Majority'.

"Considering Ahilyabai Holkar as an ideal, many works are also being done in the direction of women's empowerment under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Works are being done for women empowerment through schemes like approval of 33 percent reservation to women, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana Lakhpati Didi," CM said.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is working with full commitment to the reconstruction of religious places and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Beautification works are being done in the temple areas of Kedarkhand and Manaskhand. "Efforts are also being made towards the revival of Yamunatirtha Sthal in Haripur Kalsi. Along with the Haridwar Rishikesh Corridor, work is also being done towards the construction of the Sharda Corridor," CM said.

Along with giving 30 per cent reservation to women in government jobs in the state, various schemes like 'Mukhyamantri Nari Empowerment Scheme', Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Scheme, Chief Minister Vatsalya Scheme, Chief Minister Anchal Amrit Scheme and Poshan Abhiyan have been started, he added.

The Chief Minister said that a strict land law has also been brought in the state, which will ensure strict action against those who tamper with the basic form of the state. "The historic work of implementing the Uniform Civil Code has been done for the first time in the country. The country's most effective anti-cheating law has also been implemented in the state, resulting in more than 23 thousand youth being provided government jobs in Uttarakhand in the last three years". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)