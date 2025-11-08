Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the 'State Movement Activists' Felicitation Ceremony' organised at Police Lines, Dehradun, on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of Uttarakhand State Foundation Day.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the Uttarakhand statehood movement at the martyrs' memorial.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Amit Shah Targets Rahul Gandhi, Promises to Expel Infiltrators From Seemanchal.

Speaking to the reporters on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the agitators and martyrs of Uttarakhand have made a very significant contribution to the formation of the state. CM emphasised that the government has given them harmonium pension. He mentioned that the government has decided to increase the honorarium pension for the injured from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, and in addition, medical assistance will also be provided.

"The agitators and martyrs of our state have made a very significant contribution to the formation of the state. We gave them an honorarium pension. We have increased it before, and we have done so again this time. We have also increased the amount for the dependents of our state agitators. We have decided to increase the honorarium pension for the injured from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, and along with that, medical assistance will also be provided," CM Dhami said.

Also Read | Winter Session of Parliament to Be Held From December 1 to 19, Announces Kiren Rijiju, Says 'Looking Forward to a Constructive & Meaningful Session'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun and participate in a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand on November 9 at around 12:30 PM, a release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores. This includes the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crore and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7,210 crore.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The Prime Minister will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)