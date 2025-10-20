Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 20 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited local shops on Chakrata Road in Dehradun today, where he purchased earthen lamps, utensils, and other traditional indigenous items.

During his visit, he interacted with local shopkeepers, potters, and artisans, encouraging them to continue promoting traditional crafts.

While shopping for Diwali, the Chief Minister made purchases through digital payment (UPI) and appealed to the public to buy more local and indigenous products. He emphasized that such purchases support small businesses, artisans, and strengthen the resolve of a self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister said that Diwali is a festival symbolizing light and prosperity. On this auspicious occasion, we must support our country's artisans and local entrepreneurs. Buying indigenous products not only keeps our traditions alive but also strengthens the spirit of 'Vocal for Local.'

During his visit, Chief Minister Dhami personally spoke with shopkeepers on Chakrata Road. The shopkeepers informed him that due to lower GST rates this year, products have become more affordable, resulting in higher sales compared to previous years.

Expressing his happiness, the Chief Minister said that there has been a remarkable increase in business this Diwali. He added that this positive change is a result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to adopt 'Swadeshi' and support 'Vocal for Local,' inspiring people to purchase more from local vendors.

He appealed to the people of the state to illuminate their homes this Diwali with indigenous clay lamps and make Indian tradition and culture an integral part of their celebrations.

This initiative by the Chief Minister brought joy and enthusiasm among local traders and shopkeepers. (ANI)

