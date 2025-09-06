Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Saturday, distributed appointment letters to the newly selected assistant teachers for government-run Ashram-based schools under the Tribal Welfare Department at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister's residence.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various departmental construction projects worth over Rs 15 crore.

Expressing confidence, CM Dhami said these projects will not only strengthen the basic infrastructure of tribal communities but also provide better facilities to citizens. Congratulating the selected candidates, he said that the young teachers would play an important role in shaping the all-round development of the new generation.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several historic steps have been taken for the upliftment of tribal society.

Highlighting one of the major decisions, the Chief Minister said that the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is now celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He remarked that earlier governments only made symbolic promises for the development of tribal communities, but today, under the Prime Minister's leadership, concrete initiatives are being carried out on the ground.

The central government has nearly tripled the budget for tribal development and is implementing several schemes, including the Eklavya Model Schools, Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, Van Dhan Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, 128 tribal villages in Uttarakhand have been selected. Currently, four Eklavya Model Residential Schools are operational in Kalsi, Mehravana, Bajpur, and Khatima, providing free education and hostel facilities to tribal students. Recently, the state government also requested the Centre to open an Eklavya School in Pithoragarh district for the upliftment of the Bhotiya and Raji tribes.

CM Dhami further said that the state government is running multiple welfare programs for tribal communities. These include scholarships from the primary to postgraduate levels, 16 Ashram-based government schools, and three ITI institutes that provide technical education to unemployed tribal youth. Free coaching facilities and scholarships are also being provided for competitive exams.

Drawing inspiration from the life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to preserving Uttarakhand's cultural values and unique demography. For this purpose, a strict anti-conversion law has been implemented in the state.

Over 9,000 acres of government land have been freed from encroachment, and Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code. However, all Scheduled Tribes have been exempted from this code to safeguard their traditions and customs.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced the beautification of the Tribal Research Institute, the construction of a high-tech toilet block for girls, and a new dining hall at the Adi Lakshya Sansthan. (ANI)

