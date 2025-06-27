Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Haldwani, Nainital district on Friday. The Vice President was on a three-day visit to the state.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also presented him with the state's local products.

Ahead of this, addressing the 156th Founders' Day celebration at Sherwood College in Nainital, Dhankhar urged students to set goals beyond personal success and dedicate themselves to the nation and society.

He said, "Don't have a narrow or self-centred goal, have a goal for society, for humanity, for the nation."

He called on the youth to adopt the spirit of "Nation always first" and uphold a sense of nationalism that is unconditional, saying it is the minimum expected of citizens of a country with 5,000 years of civilizational depth like Bharat.

"You will have to imbibe a spirit, Nation always first. We will have to subscribe to nationalism without qualification, unrestricted, because that is what Bharat, a unique nation with 5,000 years of civilizational depth, deserves minimum," he added.

He said that accessibility and affordability of quality education are fundamentals for any democratic nation to achieve.

"Quality education, its accessibility and affordability are fundamentals for any democratic nation to achieve. Education is a gift of God. If you get a quality education, you are lucky. If you get this kind of education in a nation of 1.4 billion, you are privileged in the right sense. Education is a great equaliser. Equality in law or otherwise can be optimally and best secured only through education. Education hits very hard at inequities, injustice, and that's what you are going to do all your life", he added.

Dhankhar also urged parents not to impose their ambitions on their children, cautioning that such pressure could limit the nation's future in science, research, and innovation.

He said, "Parenthood is the most important obligation you owe not only to your children but to the entire humanity. And so, please do not stress your children. Don't decide what their object in life is. If you decide, all of them will end up being in pursuit of money, in pursuit of power. Where would we have scientists? Where would we have astronomers? Where would we have people who define destiny for the entire globe?"

He said that Bharat is no longer just a country with potential but one that is steadily rising, with remarkable progress in infrastructure and the economy over the past decade.

He urged students to carry this momentum forward, stating that the goal of becoming a developed nation, 'Viksit Bharat', is not just a dream but a destination. (ANI)

