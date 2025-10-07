Dehradun, (Uttarakhand), [India], October 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday offered floral tributes to the portrait of Maharishi Valmiki and paid his respects on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

In a post of X, Chief Minister said, "On the occasion of the Jayanti of the creator of the Ramayana, the Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki Ji, countless salutations. Maharishi Valmiki Ji, through the medium of the Ramayana, accomplished the task of bringing the life ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram to every individual," he said.

"Your timeless creation will forever continue to inspire humanity to walk on the path of dignity, propriety, and truth," he added.

He also said, the works of Maharishi Valmiki, the Adikavi and composer of the Ramayana, inspire us to follow the path of truth, love, and duty. The moral values imparted by him, such as harmony, goodwill, and humanity will continue to inspire generations.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that Valmiki's Ramayana has inspired us to walk the path of truth, justice, and righteousness, along with human, social, and national values."

"On the Jayanti of Adikavi, the creator of the great epic Ramayana, the great sage Valmiki ji, the seer of the three times, who introduced the entire humanity to the ideal character of Lord Shri Ram, the delight of the Raghu dynasty, I offer my respectful obeisance to him! The great epic 'Ramayana' provides us with the inspiration to walk on the path of truth, justice, and righteousness along with human, social, and national values," he said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced to mark statewide Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti on October 7 with grandeur, featuring numerous events, including Ramayana recitations, cultural programs, devotional songs, hymns, and lamp-lighting ceremonies, to be held at all Valmiki-associated temples and sites.

A major program will take place at Maharishi Valmiki's meditation site in Chitrakoot. As every year, local artists will be given a spiritual platform, and the CM has instructed the culture department to ensure the presence and focus of public representatives on community participation.

Valmiki Jayanti is a Hindu festival observed as the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the great Hindu epic Ramayana.

According to the Hindu calendar, Valmiki Jayanti falls on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar. (ANI)

