Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday celebrated Deepavali along with the Jawans of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Indian Army in the Uttarkashi district.

He conducted the visit to encourage the security personnel engaged in the line of duty. CM Rawat also distributed sweets and praised the work of the woman ITBP officers.

Later, Rawat visited the Bihar Regiment's 9th Battalion camp at Harshil to celebrate Deepavali with the Jawans of the Indian Army. He shared his experiences with the Jawans.

"The Jawans of Indian Army and paramilitary forces work in extreme circumstances in frontier areas for the security of the country," Rawat said.

"Due to the soldiers, the people of the country sleep in peace. Our Jawans stay away from their families to protect the country with valour and courage. They definitely deserve our accolades," he added. (ANI)

