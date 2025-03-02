Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday released a story collection by a young writer focusing on the struggles of the unsung heroes of the Indian freedom movement.

He released the story collection 'Bhoole Bisre Matwale' by young writer Jai Prakash Pandey at the Chief Minister's residence.

Also Read | Duplication of Voter Card Numbers Does Not Indicate Fake Voters, Clarifies Election Commission of India.

This book was written on the eve of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, focusing on the sacrifices of the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

Praising 'Bhoole Bisre Matwale,' the Chief Minister said that this book is a tribute to the great heroes of India's freedom struggle who did not get their expected place in history. Praising the efforts of author Jai Prakash Pandey, he said that this collection will play an important role in introducing the new generation to the sacrifices of their ancestors.

Also Read | Raksha Khadse's Daughter Harassed by Miscreants During Maha Shivratri Mela in Jalgaon; Union Minister Says 'If My Own Daughter Is Not Safe, What About Others'.

Earlier, on Saturday, CM Dhami participated in the Uttarakhand Tribal Festival, which was organised by the State Tribal Research Institute at Parade Ground Dehradun.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured folk singers Narendra Singh Negi and Kishan Mahipal with the Uttarakhand Adi Gaurav Samman Award - 2025.

The Chief Minister announced the approval of the structure of the Tribal Research Institute for its successful operation and to provide an amount of Rs one crore per year for the operation of the Chief Minister Janjati Rojgar Utkarsh Yojana to make tribal youth self-reliant and work towards employment. The Chief Minister also visited stalls based on products made by various tribal societies across the country.

He also watched a short film based on the work done by the Tribal Research Institute.

The Chief Minister said that the Tribal Festival is a celebration of the preservation and promotion of the cultural splendour and tribal traditions of the state and an effort to keep the tribal traditions alive.

Such events give us an opportunity to see, understand and take inspiration from the rich traditions of the tribal society. He said that the land of Uttarakhand is known for its rich cultural heritage along with its natural beauty.

Tharu, Bhotiya, Jaunsari Raji and Buksa tribes reside in our state, whose traditions, folk arts, handicrafts, folk songs, dances and food give a unique identity to our culture.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working towards the welfare of the tribal and tribal community of Uttarakhand and improving their standard of living. The 128 tribal villages of Uttarakhand have been selected under the 'Pradhan Mantri Janjati Unnat Gram Abhiyan.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)