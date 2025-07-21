Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday took stock of the situation amid heavy rainfall in the state from the State Disaster Operations Centre.

The Chief Minister virtually interacted with all the District Magistrates and inquired about the rainfall conditions in the districts, the state of roads, arrangements for the Chardham and Kanwar Yatras, and the availability of electricity, drinking water, and basic necessities.

The Chief Minister directed officials to remain on alert 24 hours a day during the monsoon season. To avoid any loss of life and property, it is essential to ensure that people receive an immediate update on the rain forecast. For this, the disaster management system should remain active at the district, tehsil, block, and village levels. The roads that are getting obstructed due to rain should be made operational quickly. Availability of all necessary equipment should be ensured at places sensitive to landslides. The response time for all necessary arrangements should be minimised so that life is not affected due to rains.

The Chief Minister directed that, in view of the monsoon, adequate stocks should be maintained in the hilly districts of the state, including food grains, medicines, and other essentials. It should be ensured that people do not face problems in commuting in rural areas. Alternative arrangements should also be made for commuting in case the connecting road is obstructed.

The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to all District Magistrates to ensure that all arrangements are made with public safety in mind. He also emphasised that here should be no complaints of electric shock from any district.

The Chief Minister has already instructed officials to conduct a safety audit of the bridges. He has instructed officials to make all necessary arrangements to prevent waterlogging in urban areas. The Chief Minister also gave instructions to regularly monitor the rising water level of the rivers.

The Chief Minister directed that all devotees participating in the Chardham Yatra should receive regular updates on the weather. In case the traffic is affected due to rain, food, water, and other essential items should be made available to the devotees at the halting places. (ANI)

