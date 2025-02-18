Dehradun, Feb 18 (PTI) Uttarakhand Congress on Tuesday announced that the party will gherao the state assembly on February 20 in protest against the provision of live-in relationships in the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Announcing this in a press conference, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress President Karan Mahara said that his party will collect public opinion on this issue and send it to the President through a memorandum.

Mahara stated that the provision of live-in relationships in the UCC is against the dignity and culture of Uttarakhand, and Congress strongly opposes it. He said that to warn the state government, the party will gherao the state assembly on February 20 in protest.

The state Congress President mentioned that the party will gather public opinion on this issue through a state-wide movement. He said that a draft form has been prepared to collect public opinion, which will then be sent to the President in the form of a memorandum.

He said that the party has set a time frame of two months for this. Additionally, the general public can also share their opinions on this provision online, and Congress has provided a link for this purpose.

Mahara alleged that an attempt is being made to spread immorality in society through live-in relationships.

Attacking the BJP, he said that the party, which claims to be the protector of its own religion, has had its dual character exposed by the UCC.

The UCC has been implemented in Uttarakhand since January 27, and it includes provisions for live-in relationships, along with marriage and divorce. Registration for live-in relationships has been made mandatory.

