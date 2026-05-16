India News | Uttarakhand: Devotees in Haridwar Perform Sacred Ritual Dip in Ganga on Occasion of Shani Amavasya

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 16 (ANI): A massive crowd of devotees on Saturday participated in the traditional 'Ganga Snan' at the prominent Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar. The religious gathering comes as part of the nationwide observance of Shani Amavasya, a day considered highly auspicious for performing acts of charity.

Emphasising the importance of this date, Shri Ram Temple clarified that Shani Amavasya 2026 is one of the most powerful and spiritually significant days in the Hindu calendar. Falling on Amavasya (New Moon) combined with Saturday (Shanivar), this sacred occasion is dedicated to Lord Shani Dev, the deity of karma, justice, and discipline. Observing Shani Amavasya with devotion helps reduce the negative effects of Shani Dosha, Sade Sati, and Shani Mahadasha, bringing stability, prosperity, and peace in life.

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The significance of Shani Amavasya lies in its rare celestial alignment. Amavasya represents introspection and karmic cleansing, while Saturday is ruled by Lord Shani. Worshipping Shani Dev on this day is believed to bring discipline, patience, and justice in life and also protect devotees from negative karma and hardships.

The significance of Shani Amavasya lies in its rare celestial alignment. Amavasya represents introspection and karmic cleansing, while Saturday is ruled by Lord Shani.

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According to the official website of Shri Ram Temple, Shani Amavasya 2026 is a divine opportunity to correct karmic imbalances and seek the blessings of Lord Shani Dev. By performing puja, observing vrat, and engaging in daan and seva, devotees can experience relief from Shani-related challenges and invite peace, prosperity, and stability into their lives.

Earlier in April, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the inauguration ceremony of the Akhand Paramdham Ganga Ghat in Haridwar. It was organised on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, as well as in the programme marking the 71st Sannyas anniversary of Swami Parmanand Giri.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed and felicitated saints and devotees who had arrived from across the country.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the contributions of Sadhvi Ritambhara, stating that her entire life is a source of inspiration dedicated to the nation and Sanatan culture. He said that the guidance of saints provides the right direction to society and strengthens spiritual values.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Sanatan culture has gained global recognition.

He emphasised that strengthening spiritual values is essential for the overall development of society and urged everyone to adopt the ideals of saints in their lives and actively contribute to nation-building.

He stated that the government's priority is to ensure that the pilgrimage is smooth, well-organised, and safe. All necessary arrangements and facilities have been put in place to ensure that pilgrims can visit all four dhams with ease. (ANI)

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