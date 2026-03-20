Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Uttarakhand on Friday witnessed cabinet expansion with five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs swearing in as ministers at a ceremony in Dehradun.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Lok Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh, who administered the oath of office to five new ministers.

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BJP MLAs Khajan Das from Rajpur Road assembly constituency, Madan Kaushik from Haridwar, Pradeep Batra from Roorkee, Bharat Chaudhary from Rudraprayag, and Ram Singh Kaira from Bhimtal assembly constituency took oath in the new cabinet today.

The expansion comes amid heightened anticipation as five ministerial positions remained vacant in the Uttarakhand cabinet, and after the performance records of MLAs were closely evaluated for potential induction into the cabinet.

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It is to be noted that Chief Minister Dhami and Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt, on several occasions earlier, hinted at an imminent cabinet expansion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)