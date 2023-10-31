Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday for the festival of Karva Chauth for women employees working in government and non-government offices, educational institutions and other government establishments of the state, said an official statement from General Administration Department on Tuesday.

Karva Chauth is a special occasion dedicated to married women. It is considered to be one of the most sacred traditions for married Hindu women, who observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their spouse.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation: Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Panel Report Citing Marathas Shall be Issued 'Kunbi Caste' Certificates to Make Them Eligible For Quotas.

They don't drink water and eat food throughout the day, pray to Karwa Mata, Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya, worship the Moon, and break the fast after offering Arghaya to the Moon.

After praying to the Moon, women eat a morsel of food and drink a sip of water from their husbands' hands. (ANI)

Also Read | Dantewada Election 2023: Congress Fields Chhaviendra Karma Against BJP’s Chetram Arami in Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)