Raipur, October 31: Ahead of the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress have announced their candidates for the first and second phases. In the first phase, out of 20 assembly seats in the state, 9 seats are VIP, i.e. high profile seats. In the second phase, out of 70 assembly seats, 34 seats are VIP. Overall, 43 seats in the state are high profile. It is very much anticipated that candidates of BJP, Congress and JCCJ will give tough competition to each other on these seats.

Candidates for Dantewada Election 2023:

Chhaviendra Karma (Congress)

Former District Panchayat President Chhaviendra Karma will contest from the Dantewada seat on behalf of Congress. Chhaviendra is the son of the late Mahendra Karma, a senior Congress leader. Presently, his mother, Devati Karma, is the MLA from here. Chhaviendra had also sought a ticket in the 2018 elections, but then the party had expressed confidence only in Devati Karma. This time, a consensus in the Karma family had demanded a ticket for Chhaviendra. Chhaviendra is contesting against BJP district president Chaitram Arami.

Chetram Arami (BJP)

Soon after the announcement of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election dates, BJP had released its second list of 64 candidates. In this list, the BJP has given a chance to Chetram Arami from the Dantewada assembly seat, who belongs to the tribal community. The tribal community is the biggest vote bank in this region.

About Dantewada Constituency

Dantewada district is present in the southern region of the state of Chhattisgarh (Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023), which came into existence 22 years ago after separating from Madhya Pradesh. The Dantewada assembly constituency is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

In the assembly elections held in 2018, i.e. in the last assembly elections, there were 187438 voters in this assembly seat, who had given the mandate to BJP candidate Bhima Mandavi with 37990 votes and made her MLA. The Congress candidate Devati Karma had garnered 35818 votes and could not regain the trust of the voters as he lost the election by 2172 votes.

