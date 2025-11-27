Dehradun (Uttarakhand), [India], November 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) on Thursday released two books authored by young writer Sambhavana Pant, both focusing on the life, personality, and leadership journey of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The books, titled "Pushkar Dhami: Himalaya ki Jeevant Ushma" and "Pushkar Dhami: The Vibrant Heat of the Himalayas," were unveiled at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Congratulating author Sambhavana Pant, the Governor praised her talent and said daughters symbolise divinity and possibility. He noted that her work beautifully portrays how Pushkar Singh Dhami's early life--shaped by the struggles of the mountains, the influence of his grandfather Khem Singh, the grace of his mother, and the discipline instilled by his soldier father--moulded him into a dedicated leader.

Highlighting Dhami's tenure, the Governor said the Chief Minister has led several historic initiatives across sectors, placing Uttarakhand at the forefront of development in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India 2047. He recalled Dhami's prompt presence during crises such as the Silkyara tunnel incident and challenges in Joshimath, Dharali, and Tharali, praising his firm decisions to strengthen law and order and his leadership in hosting major national and international events.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami became emotional as he shared memories of his childhood in the hills and the hardships his mother faced as a soldier's wife. He said he never aimed for stature but carried a deep desire to serve society. He thanked the author and assembled dignitaries for honouring his journey.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj said Uttarakhand, under Dhami's leadership, is witnessing transformative development similar to the national vision advanced by Prime Minister Modi. Acharya Pramod Krishnam praised Dhami for making decisions aligned with societal and national needs.

Author Sambhavana Pant said her books capture the Chief Minister's conduct, values, and vision, tracing his rise from humble beginnings to the state's leadership. She expressed gratitude to all dignitaries and dedicated the works to the people of Uttarakhand. (ANI)

