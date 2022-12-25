Dehradun, Dec 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmit Singh on Sunday honoured five district magistrates in the state for their contribution to good governance through their performance.

The honour was conferred upon them at a function held at the Raj Bhawan here on the occasion of the Good Governance Day (Sushasan Diwas).

"The objective of good governance is inclusive and all-round development. We can empower people only through good governance," he said.

The officials honoured were Haridwar DM Vinay Shankar Pandey, Nainital DM Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, Pauri DM Ashish Chauhan, Rudraprayag DM Mayur Dikshit and Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana.

The governor also released Raj Bhawan's bi-annual magazine ‘Devbhoomi Samvad' on the occasion.

Congratulating the DMs on their achievements, he said the district administration plays a significant role in good governance and expressed hope that they will continue to serve the people in the same way in future.

The decision to award the DMs for their distinguished services was taken by the governor as there was no system earlier to honour them separately for their performance, secretary to governor Ranjit Kumar Sinha said.

