Prayagraj, December 25: In a tragic incident, a youth and a minor girl reportedly jumped before a moving train near Basaria village in Karchana police station limits in Prayagraj district on Saturday. The duo died on the spot. Reportedly, the duo was scolded by their parents which made them take drastic steps.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the deceased youth was identified as Roop Chandra (20), while the minor girl's identity was kept hidden. Both the deceased were residents of Basaria village. The incident took place at around 3:45 pm on Saturday when the duo arrived near railway tracks and jumped before the moving train. Video: Youth Jumps into River After Lover Refuses to Continue Relationship in Kerala’s Idukki.

Soon after being alerted, cops reached the spot and launched a probe. The preliminary inquiry revealed that the families of the duo had allegedly scolded them over domestic issues. Upset, the duo committed suicide. Meanwhile, the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Karnataka Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide in Koppal Fearing Arrest Over Incident of Communal Clash.

