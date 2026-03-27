Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday praised the new film policy announced by the state government, which provides a subsidy of up to Rs two crore to promote film production in regional languages.

https://x.com/pushkardhami/status/2037372142925250796?s=20

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In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "Our government is steadfastly committed to promoting creativity and cultural richness. Under the new film policy, a subsidy of up to Rs 2 crore is being provided to encourage film production in regional languages, thereby creating new opportunities for local artists, directors, and technicians. This initiative will not only help take Uttarakhand's rich culture and traditions to the country and abroad but will also give a fresh impetus to employment generation and the growth of the film industry in the state."

Earlier in 2024, the Uttarakhand Cabinet under CM Dhami approved the new film policy for increasing the subsidy for those making local films in the state.

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According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The Uttarakhand government has increased the subsidy eight times for those making Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari films in the state."

"At the same time, the subsidy for those shooting films in the state in 22 languages included in the Eighth Schedule has also been doubled," it said.

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, performed Kanya Pujan at his residence and honoured young girls as embodiments of the Devi. Following traditional customs, he served them food and sought their blessings.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram. The life and character of Lord Shri Ram inspire us to walk on the path of truth and righteousness with a strong sense of duty." (ANI)

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