The political corridors of Western India are currently weathering a storm of controversies that have shaken public trust to its core. From the high-profile resignation of Rupali Chakankar following the Ashok Kharat "Captain" investigation in Nashik, to the shocking Soham Naik sex scandal in Goa, and the recent blackmail allegations involving Minister Narhari Zirwal, a series of viral video scandals has triggered a massive outcry. These cases, involving high-ranking officials and politically connected individuals, have drawn widespread comparisons to the infamous "Epstein Files" due to the alleged systematic nature of the exploitation and the involvement of the elite.

As these cases unfold, a secondary crisis has emerged: a rampant hunger for "leaked" content that threatens to bury the search for justice under a mountain of viral voyeurism. The Three Scandals Rocking the Region:

I. The Narhari Zirwal "Blackmail" Scandal

On March 25, 2026, a compromising video allegedly featuring Maharashtra’s Minister for Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Narhari Zirwal, surfaced online, sending shockwaves through the state assembly. Also Read: Narhari Zirwal Faces Political Storm Over Explicit Clip With Transperson, Alleged Video Goes Viral.

The Defence: Zirwal has claimed the video is doctored and "assembled" as part of a pre-planned conspiracy to blackmail him. He admitted to knowing the individual in the video but denied any unethical conduct.

The Whistleblower: Advocate Ravi Yadav held a press conference claiming the individual in the video has a history of "honey-trapping" powerful people to extort political positions, such as a seat on the Transgender Board.

The Fallout: The incident has led to a fierce "moral decline" debate, with opposition leaders demanding Zirwal’s immediate sacking.

II. The Soham Naik Curchorem Sex Scandal (Goa)

In Goa, the arrest of Soham Naik, the 20-year-old son of a local Municipal Councillor, has sparked widespread unrest and a "Curchorem Bandh." Also Read: Ashok Kharat and Soham Naik Viral Videos: Why are They Compared to the Epstein Files?

The Crimes: Naik is accused of sexually exploiting, filming, and blackmailing as many as 30 minor girls over three years.

Public Outrage: Locals feared that Naik's political lineage would lead to a suppressed investigation, leading the case to be transferred to the Goa Crime Branch.

Modus Operandi: Naik allegedly used a digital archive of recorded trauma to keep victims silent, sharing content across encrypted apps like Telegram.

III. The Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar Viral Videos Scandal

The arrest of "Captain" Ashok Kharat, a 67-year-old former Merchant Navy officer and self-styled astrologer in Nashik, remains the focal point of the "Epstein Files" comparison.

The Allegations: Kharat allegedly built a ₹100-crore empire by luring women under the guise of "Aghori" rituals, often involving sedation and exploitation.

The Viral CCTV Videos: Police have reportedly seized digital devices containing over 100 objectionable clips. Rumours of a "list" featuring high-profile politicians and bureaucrats who visited Kharat have turned this into a statewide search for names, mirroring the international fascination with Jeffrey Epstein’s "black book."

The Resignation: The case claimed its first major political casualty when Rupali Chakankar resigned as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW). While she maintains her visit to Kharat’s residence was a routine social interaction, the optics, given her role as a defender of women's rights, became untenable. Also Read: Rupali Chakankar Resigns Over Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal: Why Did Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chief Step Down?

Current News & Status of Ashok Kharat, Soham Naik, and Narhari Zirwal Viral Video Scandals:

Case Name Key Figures Involved Latest Legal/Political Action Current Investigation Focus Ashok Kharat Scandal Ashok Kharat (Captain), Rupali Chakankar 8 FIRs registered; SIT has moved Kharat to an undisclosed location for questioning. Scanning specific video clips to identify high-profile bureaucrats and politicians. Soham Naik Case Soham Naik (Councillor's Son) Case officially transferred to Goa Crime Branch; 30-day judicial custody extended. Recovery of deleted data from Telegram; 5 survivors have recorded statements. Narhari Zirwal Video Narhari Zirwal (FDA Minister), Ravi Yadav Zirwal claims video is "assembled"; the opposition demands immediate sacking in the Assembly. Investigating the "Honey-Trap" angle and the history of the individual featured in the clip. Rupali Chakankar Former MSCW Chairperson Resigned March 24; Claims "political vendetta" and that ritual videos are 6 years old. Probing the nature of her visits to Kharat’s Nashik residence/Ashram.

The Mirror of Society: Justice vs. Digital Voyeurism

While these cases should trigger a demand for systemic reform, search trends reveal a disturbing reality. The digital landscape is currently dominated not by calls for accountability, but by queries for "Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar Full HD Video Download" and "Narhari Zirwal Viral Link." Also Read: Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar Viral Video Searches: A Mirror to a Voyeuristic Society.

The Illusion of the "Leaked" Video

The pursuit of these "leaks" is fueling a dangerous ecosystem of misinformation:

Fabricated Content: Many videos trending on Telegram are heavily edited or reframed religious rituals being presented as "scandalous" to drive clicks.

The Victim Trap: Tragically, many "leaks" peddled as "scandalous footage" are actually recordings of the victims being exploited. Searching for these isn't "staying informed"; it is the secondary victimisation of women who have already suffered.

Cyber Risks: Most "Download Now" links are phishing traps containing malware designed to hijack the devices of those seeking the footage.

Digital voyeurism is a crime under Indian law:

IT Act Violations: Under Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, transmitting or publishing sexually explicit material is a non-bailable offence.

BNS Implications: The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) carries severe prison sentences (under Section 77 for voyeurism) for those who record or distribute content that violates privacy.

A Political Storm of Mudslinging and Misdirection

The Ashok Kharat, Soham Naik, and Narhari Zirwal cases are not merely criminal investigations; they have become the primary ammunition for a relentless season of political mudslinging. Across Maharashtra and Goa, political parties are weaponising these viral scandals to settle old scores, with the "Epstein" label serving as a convenient tool to paint opponents as morally bankrupt.

Rather than focusing on legislative reforms for digital safety or the swift prosecution of predators, the narrative has devolved into a blame game. Allegations of "honey-traps" and "conspiracies" are traded daily, often overshadowing the harrowing reality faced by the victims. In this climate of character assassination, the truth becomes a casualty of political expediency. Until the discourse shifts from "who is in the video" to "how do we stop this exploitation," the digital mirror will only reflect a society that values a political "win" and a viral "click" more than human dignity.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 10:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).