Dehradun, Nov 11 (PTI) Stung by a series of exam paper leaks, the Uttarakhand government Friday issued instructions to district authorities to make foolproof arrangements at recruitment examination centres to ensure no wrongdoing.

Chief Secretary BS Sandhu held a meeting with all district magistrates and superintendents of police via video conferencing and asked them to conduct job recruitment examinations at centres in their areas in "election mode", essentially asking them to maintain impeccable security at centres.

Question papers should be kept under a double-lock system and under CCTV camera surveillance, he told them.

The chief secretary said candidates should not be allowed to enter examination centres with their mobile phones and other gadgets or with their wrist watches and smart watches on.

He also asked police officials to keep an eye on the activities of coaching centres.

They should be warned of stern action if their involvement in any wrongdoing is found, the chief secretary said.

