Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 2 (ANI): Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced to increase the ex-gratia amount given to the dependents of fallen soldiers from the state, from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The government order, related to compliance with the announcement made by the Chief Minister, was issued on Monday. In the government order issued from Sainik Welfare Section, it has been clarified that in the sequence of the announcement made by the Chief Minister, this amount will be allowed to the dependents of fallen soldiers who make the supreme sacrifice, from July 26, 2024.

In this way, now the dependents of soldiers killed in action will be allowed an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50 lakh.

The Chief Minister has said that Uttarakhand is also Veer Bhoomi along with Devbhoomi. "Our brave soldiers have shown their indomitable courage and valor in protecting the borders of the country."

He said that many important decisions are also being taken in the interest of the soldiers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Along with One Rank-One Pension, construction of National War Memorial, increase in defense budget, infrastructure has been strengthened in the border areas.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed towards the welfare of the soldiers and their families. The ex-gratia amount given to the dependents of the soldiers has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The lump sum and annuity amount given to the soldiers decorated with all the gallantry awards from Param Vir Chakra to Mention in Dispatch has also been increased. It has also been decided to accommodate one member of the martyr's family in a government job in the state.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists. (ANI)

