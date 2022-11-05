Dehradun, Nov 5 (PTI) The Uttarakhand leg of the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will begin on Monday from the border village of Mana.

Mana is the last Indian village near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand will be started after taking the blessings of Badrinath on November 7. Similar padyatras will be undertaken from different places in which senior party leaders from the state will participate," Congress incharge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav told reporters in Almora.

