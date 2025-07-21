Dehradun, Jul 21 (PTI) Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress on Monday alleged that crimes against women were rising across the country and held a demonstration here in protest against them.

Giving a call to oust the BJP and save daughters, the Uttarakhand Mahila Congress workers, led by their president Jyoti Rautela, marched towards the Raj Bhawan but were stopped by police at the Hathi Barkala Chowk. They sat on a dharna at the chowk, holding placards and shouting slogans against the Centre as well as the state government.

"According to the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), 4.51 lakh women were raped or subjected to atrocities across the country in one year. Uttarakhand is ahead of all hill states when it comes to crime against women," Rautela said.

She said the Pradesh Mahila Congress was trying to get an appointment with the governor to share its concern over the spate in crime against women but decided to resort to a protest demonstration when it did not get it.

The Congress women, including Rautela, were taken to the police lines and detained when they tried to march to the Raj Bhawan by climbing over the barricades at the Hathi Barkala Chowk.

