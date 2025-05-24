Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Mining Department has earned a revenue of more than Rs 1100 crore in the financial year 2024-25. The Chief Minister himself gave information about this after the departmental meeting today.

According to the CMO, this achievement is a befitting reply to those who believed that transparency and honesty were not possible in the mining sector.

Uttarakhand has set such a record in the mining sector, which is not only important from the economic point of view, but has also become a living example of political will, administrative transparency and decisive decisions taken in public interest.

A change has been seen in the politics and administration of Uttarakhand which can be called a policy revolution. The state government says, that under the decisive and transparent leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the mining scams, brokerage and mafia culture going on in the state for years have not only been curbed, but historic work has been done towards completely eradicating it.

While the mining sector was once notorious for scams involving middlemen, illegal mining mafia and political patronage, it has now become an example for e-auctions, modern monitoring, and rule-based operations.

According to the state government, for years, the mining sector in Uttarakhand remained a hotbed of scams, brokerage and mafia culture. Revenues could never go beyond Rs300-Rs335 crore. Forget action against illegal mining, it used to get protection. But Chief Minister Dhami not only challenged this, but also established a "corruption-free mining system" - that too with the help of technological innovation and a strong monitoring system.

Uttarakhand's mining model is now a topic of discussion across the country. Other states are studying the mining model here and are working towards adopting it. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has not only increased the state's revenue, but has also set an example of both policy and intention for a new India.

In this race to earn revenue, Chief Minister Dhami ensured that there is no damage to environmental sensitivity and cultural heritage. Mining activities have been linked with a scientific basis, natural boundaries and local participation. (ANI)

