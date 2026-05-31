India News | Uttarakhand: Minister Om Prakash Jamdagni Inspects Rishikul Registration Centre Following Pilgrims' Complaints, Seeks Report Within Two Days

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 30 (ANI): Acting on the directions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State Minister Om Prakash Jamdagni conducted a surprise inspection of the registration centre set up at Rishikul Ground on Saturday to review facilities and arrangements for pilgrims.

During the inspection, the minister interacted with pilgrims, listened to their grievances, and took stock of the arrangements at the centre. He reviewed the availability of drinking water, sanitation, lighting, fans and other basic amenities being provided to visitors.

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The inspection comes amid a series of complaints received over the past few days regarding alleged mismanagement and inconvenience faced by pilgrims at the registration centre. Jamdagni also closely examined the ongoing registration process and sought detailed information from officials.

"Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, I visited the registration centre at Rishikul Ground following repeated complaints from pilgrims regarding the arrangements there. During the inspection, I interacted directly with pilgrims and reviewed facilities including drinking water, sanitation, lighting, seating and the registration process", Jamdagni said.

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"Some shortcomings were observed during the visit, and I have directed the City Magistrate to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report within the next two days. The government is committed to ensuring that every pilgrim receives proper facilities and does not face unnecessary inconvenience. If any negligence is found on the part of officials, strict action will be taken. We are also examining reports related to the suspension of registration and will take appropriate decisions based on the findings", he said.

District Tourism Officer Sushil Nautiyal briefed the minister on the arrangements made at the facility.

The minister warned that strict action would be taken against any official found responsible for negligence or lapses.

Jamdagni also said the government was taking reports regarding the possible closure of the registration process seriously and that the matter would be examined thoroughly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)