Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], January 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday welcomed devotees and members of the Gayatri Family from across the country and beyond, as he graced the centenary celebrations of the Gayatri Family at Shantikunj, Haridwar.

"Today is the birth centenary of the revered Mata Ji, and it is also the day marking the completion of 100 years of Gurudev's penance and spiritual practice. More than 40,000 devotees and members of the Gayatri Family are arriving here from the country and around the world. I welcome everyone..." CM Dhami said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was also present at the event, emphasised Gayatri Family's role in spreading India's civilisation and cultural consciousness on a global scale.

"On this sacred day of Mauni Amavasya, we have all gathered here on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the revered Mata Ji. The Gayatri Family, based on the consciousness ignited by Gurudev and the organisational mantra given by him, has worked not only in India but across the entire world to expand India's civilisational consciousness rooted in India's civilisation and cultural values," he said.

Earlier today, CM Dhami participated in the 'Dhwaj Vandan Ceremony' organised by Dev Sanskriti University at Shantikunj, Haridwar, on the occasion of the Centenary Celebrations-2026.

On Wednesday, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, in Uttarakhand, Dr Chinmay Pandya, outlined the schedule and scale of the centenary celebrations of the Gayatri Pariwar.

"On January 18, the first program is the flag hoisting ceremony," Chinmay Pandya told ANI, adding, "On the day of the flag hoisting ceremony, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, central ministers, and many distinguished personalities from various fields, including writers and educationists, will be present."

He said spiritual leaders and volunteers will also participate in large numbers. "Spiritual saints will also be there, along with thousands of Gayatri Family workers," he stated.

Pandya said the celebrations will focus on national development and education. "The programme begins with the flag-hoisting ceremony and a pledge to contribute to nation-building," he added.

Outlining the subsequent events, he said, "The following day, there will be the seventh convocation ceremony of Dev Sanskriti University and also the tribal conference."

He further said several senior Union leaders are scheduled to attend. "The Home Minister is arriving; the Defence Minister, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, the Governor of Uttarakhand, and several Union Ministers, such as Shivraj Singh, JP Nadda, and many other Union Ministers, are arriving here," Pandya said. (ANI)

