Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police authorities have begun preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela 2027, with a key meeting held on Friday at the Mela Bhawan to finalise security and management plans. The session was led by Inspector General of Police (IG) Nilesh Anand Bharane, who took charge of the overall arrangements, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

The meeting focused on security arrangements, traffic management, and crowd control, with specific responsibilities assigned to police officers. Challenges faced during previous Kumbh events were also analysed to strengthen future planning.

The discussions focused on security deployment, traffic management, crowd control, CCTV surveillance, and disaster response, with responsibilities assigned to officers for efficient execution. Past challenges during previous Kumbh events were reviewed to strengthen planning for 2027.

IG Bharane described the Mahakumbh as set to be "historic and well-organised," with strategies already in place to manage the expected influx of devotees.

Haridwar police assured that despite the arrival of lakhs of devotees, the arrangements will remain entirely under control.

Earlier, on September 12, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan conducted an on-site inspection of ongoing and upcoming construction works in Haridwar for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. The inspection focused on infrastructure projects, including the expansion of ghats, the proposed multi-modal hub at Gauri parking on the Najibabad Highway, and the planned ropeway to Chandi Devi Temple. Mela Officer Sonika, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal, HRDA Vice-Chairman Anshul Singh, and other officials were present.

According to an official statement, the Chief Secretary, along with the officials, inspected the proposed construction of a multi-modal hub at the Gauri parking site on the Najibabad Highway.

He also reviewed the proposed ropeway construction up to Chandi Devi Temple, the plan for developing a Cultural Hub near Niladhara at Divya Prem Mission Ashram, and the proposed laser show facility at Namami Gange Ghat, Niladhara, along with several other works. (ANI)

