Water level of river in Uttarakhand on rise due to continuous rainfall in the state (Photo/Uttarakhand: Chamoli, Rudraprayag Police issue urgent warning as water levels rise due to heavy rain (Photo/X/@RudraprayagPol)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): The water level of rivers in Uttarakhand is on the rise due to continuous rainfall in the state. The State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun advised the District Magistrates on Friday to take precautions to prevent any tragedy.

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Police also issued advisories for the Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, as continuous heavy rainfall in the State has led to a dangerous rise in water levels in local rivers, including those in Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts, prompting evacuations for residents living near riverbanks.

Also Read | Maratha Morcha in Mumbai: 'MahaYuti Govt Creating Dispute Between Marathas and OBCs', Says Manoj Jarange Patil.

Chamoli Police have alerted that river water levels have reached critical heights and have strongly urged residents living along the riverbanks to move to safer locations immediately.

Chamoli police emphasised, "Your vigilance is your safety," while urging people to act swiftly and responsibly.

Also Read | India, Japan Sign Landmark Security Declaration To Strengthen Defence During PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Tokyo, Indo-Pacific Cooperation (Watch Video).

In Rudraprayag, water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers increased significantly.

Police and administration teams are actively informing the public to stay away from riverbanks and move to secure areas to avoid flood-related danger.

According to Rudraprayag Police, "Due to continuous rainfall, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen significantly. The Rudraprayag Police and administration teams are informing the general public to avoid going near the riverbanks and to move to safe locations."

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari told ANI that relief work is being carried out by locals at the Mopata landslide area in Dewal, Chamoli district, while on the other hand, the DDRF team and Tehsildar are trying to clear the blocked roads leading to Dewal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed senior officials, the disaster secretary, and district magistrates at his official residence this morning to oversee relief and rescue operations in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, and other affected districts due to the heavy rains.

Earlier, in a post on X CM Dhami wrote, "A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow."

He stated that the relief and rescue operations are underway on a "war footing" by the local administration; in this regard.

The Chief Minister said that he has been in constant contact with officials and has issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations.

Cloudbursts struck the Bareth Dungar Tok area in Buskedar tehsil, Rudraprayag district, and the Deval area of Chamoli district, trapping several families due to debris flow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)