Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): The sacred palanquin (doli) of Goddess Yamuna departed from Kharsali for Yamunotri Dham on Sunday morning as the Char Dham Yatra is scheduled to begin today.

The palanquin of Goddess Ganga also departed from the ancient Bhairav Temple in Bhairavghati for Gangotri Dham.

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The Char Dham Yatra to Kedarnath Dham, Gangotri Dham, Yamunotri Dham, and Badrinath Dham will begin today.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham, regarded as a sacred symbol of faith and devotion, will be opened for pilgrims for the 2026 Yatra on April 22 at 8:00 am.

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The opening will take place in accordance with Vedic rituals, traditional customs, and Sanatan traditions. There is a strong sense of enthusiasm across the district, and the administration is in the final stages of completing all necessary arrangements for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial idol (Utsav Doli) of Lord Kedarnath will depart from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, following grand and traditional rituals. The temple premises have been beautifully decorated with flowers, and a large number of devotees have already started gathering.

According to the scheduled programme, on April 19, the Utsav Doli of Lord Kedarnath will leave Ukhimath and reach Phata. On April 20, it will proceed from Phata to Gaurikund, where it will halt for the night at the sacred Gaurimai Temple.

In the next phase of the journey, on April 21, the Doli will depart from Gaurikund in the morning and reach the temple treasury (Bhandar) at Kedarnath Dham. Religious rituals at the shrine will formally commence thereafter, culminating in the opening of the temple doors to devotees on April 22 at 8:00 am.

On Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the inauguration ceremony of the Char Dham Yatra 2026, organised by the Joint Rotation Yatra Arrangement Committee in Rishikesh.

He extended his best wishes to devotees arriving for the Yatra and prayed for a safe and auspicious pilgrimage for all pilgrims. (ANI)

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