Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand State has received in-principle approval for the control of Ganga river water pollution under the Namami Gange Project, costing approximately Rs 135 crore on Tuesday.

"Uttarakhand State has received in-principle approval in the 52nd Executive Committee meeting of the National Clean Ganga Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India for the control of Ganga river water pollution under the Namami Gange Project, costing approximately Rs 135 crore," the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"The approved project involves tapping 9 drains falling into the Khoh river flowing in Kotdwar city of Pauri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand district and 21 MLD. Consent has been granted for the construction of sewage treatment plant at a cost of approximately Rs 135 crore," the CMO added.

Khoh River flows from Kotdwar City and joins the Ramganga River, which is later a major tributary of the Ganga River.

The construction of the project will not only improve the ecosystem of the Khoh and Ramganga rivers but will also stop the flow of contaminated water in the Ganga River. (ANI)

