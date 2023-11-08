Dehradun, Nov 8 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the contribution of Uttarakhand in the country's cultural and spiritual journey has been priceless and mentioned that the Kumbh Mela of Haridwar appears in the UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage.

"The Ganga and the Yamuna rivers originate in Uttarakhand. Its rivers and their tributaries sustain lives in the plains. Its caves and caverns have the strength of the penance of India's sages," she said addressing a convocation ceremony at the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Recalling the contribution of poets and writers from Uttarakhand to Hindi literature, the President mentioned Sumitra Nandan Pant, Shivani, Manohar Shyam Joshi, and Mangalesh Dabral.

She said the establishment of the HNB Garhwal University in 1973 was the result of a people's movement which reflects that the people of the state have always been sensitive to the need for education.

Murmu appealed to everyone associated with the university to use education as a means for the betterment and welfare of society.

Describing Uttarakhand as an environmentally sensitive state, Murmu praised the university for its emphasis on research and innovations needed for sustainable development.

"Life is difficult in the hills. Devising methods for its economic development keeping in mind its limitations (geographic location) is also a challenge and an opportunity. Being the only central university of Uttarakhand the responsibility of HNB Garhwal University becomes more important," the President said.

"I appeal to everyone associated with the university to connect education with society and utilise it for its betterment and welfare," she said.

Murmu expressed happiness over the fact that 30 out of a total of 44 students who were given gold medals at the convocation were girls.

She congratulated all the students conferred with degrees and medals at the convocation and gave them three pieces of advice as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

The president advised them never to forget their roots, not to compromise their moral values and always help those who have lagged in the journey of development.

