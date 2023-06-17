New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A 32-year-old vagabond was arrested from north Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area for allegedly beating an elderly man which led to his death, police said on Saturday.

On Friday around 2.45 am, police got a call about an elderly man getting beaten up by a vagabond in the Barafkhana area of Sabzi Mandi, a senior police officer said.

The victim, a 70-year-old Jyoti Prasad, was rushed to Hindu Rao hospital where he died around 3.30 am, the officer said.

The row took place at Y-point near Ram Dwara Temple of Sabzi Mandi area, he said.

From the spot, police seized the blood stained clothes of the victim, and a walking stick, that too stained with blood, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Badal, a vagabond, was arrested from Roshanara Park for allegedly thrashing the Kabir Basti resident.

At the time of his arrest, Badal was wearing a bloodied vest, which was seized, the DCP said.

Badal revealed that he is a vagabond and lives on footpath in the Ghantaghar area and also at Y-point near Ram Dwara Mandir, Malkaganj, police said.

According to police, Badal on Friday had had a row with some people near Ghantaghar after which he left for Y-point near Jhandewalan.

He found an old man sitting there and told him to leave, but when he didn't, he beat him with fists and later with a stick which was lying there, police said.

Badal was caught and thrashed by some passersby for beating the old man, but he managed to escape, they said.

After the incident, he kept roaming in the Kashmere gate area and later returned to Sabzi Mandi where he came to know that the old man had died, they said.

