Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's Vande Bharat trains are emerging as a significant milestone in the country's mission to build a Viksit Bharat, connecting sacred cities and heritage sites through a modern rail network that embodies both faith and progress.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony of four Vande Bharat Express trains in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, the Prime Minister said that India's pilgrimages have, for centuries, been a reflection of the nation's spiritual consciousness and unity.

He said, "The way India has today launched a campaign to make its resources superior for a Viksit Bharat, these trains are going to become a milestone in that. For centuries, pilgrimage journeys have been regarded as a means of expressing the nation's collective consciousness in India. These journeys are not merely a path for divine darshan, but a sacred tradition that connects the soul of India."

Highlighting the cultural and economic importance of linking pilgrimage cities, PM Modi said that places like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot, and Kurukshetra have long been the spiritual lifelines of the nation, and connecting them through the Vande Bharat network marks a new chapter in the nation's development journey.

"Countless pilgrimage sites like Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Haridwar, Chitrakoot, Kurukshetra are the centers of our spiritual stream. Today, as these sacred abodes are being connected through the Vande Bharat network, it also serves to link India's culture, faith, and development in a way. This is an important step towards making the cities of India's heritage symbols of the country's development," PM Modi stated.

The Prime Minister further emphasised that pilgrimages not only hold religious significance but also drive local economies and create employment. Citing examples, he noted that over the last 11 years, developmental works in Uttar Pradesh have bolstered the state's economy, with pilgrimage sites playing a significant role in generating prosperity.

"These pilgrimages also have an economic aspect, which is not discussed as much. In the last 11 years, the developmental works in Uttar Pradesh have strengthened the economy. Pilgrim places are being connected via Vande Bharat network. This is a step towards making the heritage cities of India a symbol of the nation's progress. There is also an economic side to these yatras," the PM asserted.

"Last year, 11 crore devotees visited Kashi. After the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, more than 6 crore devotees visited Ayodhya - their visit contributed thousands of crores to Uttar Pradesh's economy. They have provided continuous earning opportunities to hotels, businesses, transport companies, boat operators, and local artists, due to which hundreds of young people in Varanasi are now starting new businesses whether it is transport or Banarasi sarees. The doors of prosperity have been opened in Uttar Pradesh and Varanasi," he added.

Highlighting his government's efforts to transform Varanasi into a model of urban and cultural centre, Prime Minister Modi said that several infrastructure projects are being undertaken to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Kashi.

"To realise the mantra of a Viksit Bharat through a Viksit Kashi, we are continuously undertaking numerous infrastructure projects here as well. Today, in Kashi, good hospitals, roads, gas pipelines, and internet connectivity services are continuously expanding, developing, and undergoing qualitative improvement. Our effort is to make visiting, staying and experiencing the services of Varanasi a special experience for everyone," the Prime Minister conveyed. (ANI)

