New Delhi, November 8: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan Yojana) is once again in the spotlight as preparations for the 21st installment gather pace. Under this flagship central government scheme, eligible farmers receive INR 6,000 annually in three equal installments of INR 2,000 each, directly credited to their bank accounts via DBT.

As per reports, the 21st installment is expected to be released after the Bihar election results on November 14, 2025, although no official date has been announced yet. The government had released the 20th installment on August 2, benefitting over 9.7 crore farmers across India.

The Union Agriculture Ministry has reiterated that e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) is mandatory for all registered farmers to receive benefits. According to the official website, "eKYC is MANDATORY for PM-KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP-based eKYC is available on the PM-KISAN portal, or farmers can visit the nearest CSC centers for biometric verification." The process requires a valid Aadhaar number.

In several northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, early fund disbursement was made in September to assist farmers affected by floods and landslides. Similarly, farmers in Jammu and Kashmir received the installment on October 7.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has identified suspected or ineligible beneficiaries. Those who acquired land ownership after February 1, 2019, or if multiple family members (such as husband, wife, or adult children) are enrolled under the same household, will undergo physical verification before receiving funds.

How to Check PM Kisan 21st Installment Status

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

Go to Farmer’s Corner on the homepage.

Click on ‘Know Your Status’ .

Enter your registration number and security code.

Verify the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Your installment status will be displayed on the screen.

Farmers whose applications show a “Pending” status must promptly complete Aadhaar linking, PAN verification, or bank account updates to ensure timely disbursement of the upcoming installment.

