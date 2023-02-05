Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Versatile playback singer Vani Jayaram was cremated on Sunday with police honours after Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and her fans, members of public and relatives paid floral tributes.

Police offered a gun salute, the band played a ceremonial tune and the singer was cremated following a brief ceremony here. Her body was taken in a procession from her residence to the crematorium.

Earlier, Ravi and Stalin visited her residence and placed wreaths. Her fans and people visited her house to pay their last respects.

Vani Jayaram passed away on Saturday. She was found dead with injuries to her forehead. Following a probe, police indicated that the injury was due to a fall, ruling out scope for suspicion.

