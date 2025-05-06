Varanasi, May 6 (PTI) Two young men who had cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains drowned in the Ganga river here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Rai (18), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Virat Singh (19), a native of Mirzapur, Bhelupur Station House Officer (SHO) Gopalji Kushwaha said.

The duo had gone to Hanuman Ghat in Bhelupur for a bath in the Ganga along with some friends and they ventured into deep waters and drowned, Kushwaha added.

Their bodies were recovered with the aid of divers and sent for post-mortem. According to the friends of the deceased, both had recently cleared the JEE Mains examination and were preparing for further studies.

