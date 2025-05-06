Kolkata, May 6: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB 12th Result 2025 tomorrow, May 7, at 12:30 PM. The West Bengal HS Result 2025, also known as the West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2025 (Class 12), will be released on the official website wbchse.wb.gov.in. Students who appeared for the West Bengal Class 12 board exams can also check their results and scorecard on websites such as wbresults.nic.in, result.wb.gov.in and results.digilocker.gov.in.

According to the council's press release, the WBCHSE Class 12 Result 202 will be announced at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, May 7, during a press conference at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata. "The results can be viewed and downloaded from the below mentioned websites, mobile App at and from 2:00 pm on the same day," the notification read. Students can use their roll numbers and date of birth to check and download their scorecards.

Steps To Check WBCHSE 12th Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "Results" section

A new window will open, enter using your Class 12 login details

Click on submit

Your West Bengal Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly and take a printout for future reference

This year, the West Bengal Higher Secondary or Class 12 exams began on March 3 and ended on March 18. Around 5.09 lakh candidates, including 2.77 lakh girls, were eligible to appear for the West Bengal 12th examination. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools on May 8. In 2024, the West Bengal HS 12th Result was announced on May 8. CUET UG 2025 Exam Likely to Be Postponed, NTA to Release Revised Examination Date, Say Sources.

Students are advised to check the official website of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education for more details.

