Chhindwara, Jan 5 (PTI) The registrar of the government run Raja Shankar Shah University in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh was nabbed on Monday by the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, an official said.

Meghraj Ninama, the registrar of Chhindwara's Raja Shankar Shah University, was caught accepting Rs 25,000 from the director of a college, said Lokayukta SPE's Deputy Superintendent of Police Surekha Parmar.

"Anurag Kushwaha, who runs a college on Seoni Road in Chhindwara, had complained that the accused sought Rs 50,000 to allow smooth running of the college. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered. Further action is being taken," Parmar said.

