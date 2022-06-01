New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur and several other leaders from the political fraternity expressed grief over the demise of legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK.

The office of the Vice President tweeted today, "Anguished by the sudden demise of renowned singer, Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath. Known for his soulful voice and melodious singing Shri KK's demise is a huge loss to the world of music. Om Shanti!"

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. "KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti," he tweeted today.

Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur mentioned that the news of KK's sudden death is shocking. "Shri Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) has made a different place in the hearts of people with his excellent singing. The news of his sudden death is shocking. I am very sad... KK was a talented and influential singer. His passing away is a great loss to the music world which is impossible to compensate," he wrote in a tweet. (translated from Hindi)

Thakur further said, "May God give strength to his family and fans to bear this loss and place the departed soul at his feet."

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Saddened to know the news about the untimely demise of notable singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as 'KK'. His demise is a huge loss to the Indian music industry. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti."

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal wrote, "Some voices never die. #RIPKK"

Popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, collapsed after a concert in Kolkata. He was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

