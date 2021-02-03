New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday reprimanded MPs for using mobile phones to record proceedings of the House, stating that such "unwarranted" activities inside the chamber are against "parliamentary etiquette".

"There is a restriction on the usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of the house while sitting in the chamber such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette," said Naidu.

He said that the members should desist from such "unwarranted" activities inside the chamber as its circulation on social media may lead to a breach of privilege and contempt of the house.

"Such unauthorised recording of proceedings of House and its circulation on social media may lead to a breach of privilege and contempt of the house," the Rajya Sabha Chairman added.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties including Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (CPI), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MPs have moved suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss farmers issues and their ongoing protest against Central farm laws.

The opposition on Tuesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the 'suspension of business notice' to discuss ongoing protest over the contentious farm laws.

Lok Sabha also witnessed three adjournments on Tuesday as opposition parties protested against the new farm laws. (ANI)

