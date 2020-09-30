Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Asserting that the decision of the special CBI court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case came after a long wait of 28 years, BJP MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, on Wednesday said that finally "truth" has won.

"Lies can shroud the truth for some time, but it can never be hidden. The allegations made by the then Congress government on our saints and senior leaders have been rejected by the honorable court and the truth has won...," he stated in a tweet in Hindi.

He told ANI that the decision came after a long wait of 28 years. "The court clearly stated that the accused had no intention to damage the structure. On the contrary, they were trying to stop the demolition. The decision of the hounorable court is welcoming," Lalwani said, adding it will give a boost to the building of the Ram Temple.

"I am happy that this decision came after the Ram temple construction began under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every person should accept this decision," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the CBI court to hear the verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader L K Advani, attended the proceedings through videoconferencing.

There were 49 accused in the case, out of whom 17 had died. (ANI)

